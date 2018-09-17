Bedford police warning residents after black bear spotted by bird feeder

BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Bedford police are warning residents after a black bear was spotted near a bird feeder in town Monday.

Massachusetts Environmental Police were notified and responded to the scene, according to Bedford police.

Residents are asked to remove all sources of food near their homes, such as bird seed and trash.

Anyone who spots a bear should call 781-275-1212.

