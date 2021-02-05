BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Bedford VA Hospital is making appointments for veterans who are already enrolled in the VA Healthcare System to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Veterans eligible to receive a vaccine at the Bedford VA Hospital include those living in Community Residential Care homes, outpatients 50 years and older, and those determined by their care provider to be at high risk for COVID-19 infection, according to the healthcare system.

All VA Bedford employees, including tenant units, are also eligible to get vaccinated.

Veterans 50 years and older who get their care at VA Bedford will receive a vaccination eligibility letter by mail, as well as a phone call from a scheduling team, the healthcare system said.

Eligible veterans can also call 781-687-4000 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays to make an appointment.B

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)