(WHDH) — Winter has come and gone but “Game of Thrones” lives on through a new species of bee fly.

An Australian scientist was recently tasked with naming the new species and fittingly dubbed it the Paramonovius nightking.

The name is an ode to the notorious villain who terrorized the north, leading to an epic battle in Winterfell.

The bee fly comes out in winter and features a crown of spine-like hairs.

