Bee sting causes car crash, traffic back up in Pelham, NH

PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is blaming a bee for a car crash that snarled traffic in Pelham Thursday afternoon.

Officers arriving to the scene of a head-on collision on Mammoth Road around 3:20 p.m. found a heavily damaged white Ford pick-up truck and a Nissan Juke that was forced off the road, according to a release issued by the department.

The driver of the pick-up, Shane Nowak, 23, told officers he was traveling northbound when a bee crawled down his shirt and stung him in the back.

The sting, he said, caused him to lose control of the truck and swerve into oncoming traffic.

The collision sent 31-year-old Marian Awuah careening about 250 feet into the woods, police said.

No one was injured.

Both cars needed to be towed from the scene and traffic was held up in the area for over an hour.

The crash remains under investigation.

