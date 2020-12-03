Beekeeper out of a hobby after bear attacks hives in Chelmsford

BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Chelmsford man is without a hobby after a bear scared away his colony of bees in search of honey.

The retired physical education teacher said during his eight years of beekeeping he’d never seen anything like it.

“As much as I want to, I just can’t be a beekeeper anymore because he’s rummaging through the neighborhood now,” Mike Erhartic said.

The colony of over 120,000 bees were tucked away for the winter.

About a month ago, though, Erhartic noticed one of his three beehives had been rummaged through and the other two were knocked over.

After installing a trail camera, Erhartic caught the honey culprit red handed.

None of the bees survived and the frames were destroyed.

Erhartic said all the effort put into this hobby has left him with no hope on what to do next.

“I thought as usual for the last eight years that everything would be fine, never thinking a bear would come by,” he said.

