FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - “Been there, won that” is the new swag at the Patriots pro shop after their division title win.

New England is back on top of the AFC East for the first time since 2019 and fans aren’t just celebrating the win, they’re wearing it.

“I mean you can’t beat it. It’s about time!” Bill Monaco said.

The pro shop in Foxboro was packed on Monday. Fans swarmed to grab the new division title hats and t-shirts.

“I am absolutely totally over the board,” Heather DePaola said. “I come here every division title, every AFC championship win, and every Super Bowl. I have a whole collection of these hats.”

The gear, stacks of hats, and rows of shirts all flew off the shelves.

Fans say the win hits different after the last few years and are giving props to new head coach Mike Vrabel.

“He’s been able to take a Belichick offense and defense and made that more modern,” Preston Keenan said.

The team found out about the AFC East title win on Sunday on the bus back from the airport, and they celebrated with the new merch.

Fans said this season has been all about teamwork and chemistry.

“The coordination that we have, it’s unbelievable,” Audrey Conner said.

