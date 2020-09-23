Beer company wants to pay you $50K to explore national parks across US

(WHDH) — Interested in getting paid tens of thousands of dollars to explore national parks across the United States over the span of six months? If you answered yes, this job is for you!

The beer brand Michelob recently announced that it is accepting applications for a “Chief Exploration Officer,” which comes with a $50,000 salary, in addition to paid travel expenses.

“Over a six-month period, the CEO will travel through some of the country’s most iconic landscapes, exploring the natural beauty of America and stopping to capture photos,” Michelob wrote on its website. “You’ll be tasked with capturing content while touring the country, visiting national parks and repping Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold along the way.”

Michelob says the CEO will make the journey in a camper equipped with a bathroom and shower. Gas money will be provided.

The “ideal candidate” must be over the age of 21, love beer, have a deep appreciation for nature, be willing to hike to the perfect photo opportunity, and have the ability to capture engaging content for social media.

Whoever is picked for the job can bring a friend, spouse, partner, or pet.

Click here to view Michelob’s travel plan.

