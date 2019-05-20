Beer delivery truck catches fire on Mass. Pike in Weston

WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Traffic is slow going on the Massachusetts Turnpike due to a beer delivery truck that caught fire in Weston on Monday afternoon.
Troopers responding to the westbound side of the highway near Exit 13 found a Down the Road Beer Co. truck that had caught fire, according to Massachusetts State Police.
A photo from the scene showed smoke billowing from the truck as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.
Police say motorists should expect lengthy delays
No injuries were reported.
