Beer delivery truck catches fire on Mass. Pike in Weston

WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Traffic is slow going on the Massachusetts Turnpike due to a beer delivery truck that caught fire in Weston on Monday afternoon.

Troopers responding to the westbound side of the highway near Exit 13 found a Down the Road Beer Co. truck that had caught fire, according to Massachusetts State Police.

A photo from the scene showed smoke billowing from the truck as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.

Police say motorists should expect lengthy delays

No injuries were reported.

#MAtraffic truck fire Rte 90 WB prior to Exit 13 in #Weston. Expect lengthy delays. pic.twitter.com/nCQ4EIu7yr — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) May 20, 2019

