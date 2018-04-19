Beer garden, mini golf, ice cream coming to Boston’s City Hall Plaza

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s City Hall Plaza will open a spring and summertime version of its winter wonderland next month.

“The Patios,” which are slated to open on May 4, will feature a nine custom patio areas, complete with a beer garden, an ice cream shop, food trucks, miniature golf, special pop-up events, an ongoing “Puppy Wednesday” event series.

The Patios is free and open to the public, and will serve as a local gathering spot for locals and travelers, city officials said.

The main pavilion structure will house a Wachusett Brew Yard, among other things. Weekly events will include visits from puppies in partnership with Schultz’s Guest House, the mobile book program from Boston Public Library, and picnic promotions from Boston Public Market.

