MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A behavioral therapist from Manchester, New Hampshire turned himself in to police Thursday amid allegations that he assaulted a student at a local elementary school, police announced.

Manchester police said their investigation began on Dec. 22 when a parent said their seven-year-old son came home from Parker Varney Elementary School with injuries to his face and accused 69-year-old Louis Efstathiou of assaulting him.

Manchester police said Efstathiou later turned himself in after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Police said Efstathiou worked for Applied ABC, a contracted provider for the Manchester School District which specializes in autism therapy.

Police separately told 7NEWS Efstathiou had been working with the student in this case for several months before the alleged incident.

Applied ABC issued a statement on Thursday, saying it immediately terminated Efstathiou’s employment when it learned of the alleged assault.

Applied ABC continued, saying it “has zero tolerance for any and all improper behavior towards children.”

The Manchester School District also addressed allegations, with its superintendent saying officials removed Efstathiou from the building as soon as allegations surfaced.

“These contracted providers hire their own employees and perform background checks and fingerprinting, as well as training,” Superintendent Jennifer Chmiel Gillis said in a statement. “The provider must provide proof that these have taken place before the employee can begin work in a school.”

Manchester school officials said the district has taken extra precautions with contracted workers since allegations in this case came to light.

Efstathiou, meanwhile, has been charged with second degree assault, two counts of simple assault and endangering the welfare of a child, according to police. His bail was set at $1,000 cash.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)