BOSTON (WHDH) - The Animal Rescue League is working to find a new home for a behaviorally-challenged pig that was recently surrendered to their adoption care center in Dedham.

Violet, 4, was raised as a house pet, spending her days inside and constantly around people, officials said. Unfortunately, her family was no longer able to care for her.

Violet initially exhibited signs of depression and was fearful about being alone, according to the ARL. She had been charging and nipping at staff members as way of expressing that she did not want the person to leave.

To help Violet overcome her depression and anxiety, staffers taught her a “back-up” cue using positive reinforcement to teach her that she needs to give space to anyone interacting with her.

The cue has since positively altered Violet’s behavior and she is once again ready to find her new home.

“She would like to be the queen and the only piggy in your life! She enjoys the finer things in life, like apple juice in the morning and her favorite fruits and vegetables,” the ARL said of Violet. “She also enjoys her pig pellets. She does get some transitional fear so she needs a family with patience and understanding who will give her time to adjust to her new home and environment.”

Anyone interested in adopting Violet can visit the ARL of Boston or call 617-426-9170.

