Behind in polls, Warren says voters should look forward

Sen. Elizabeth Warren told supporters to move forward with her as she makes her pitch amid low poll numbers in New Hampshire.

Warren is polling in fourth and has seen smaller crowds recently, but said the contest was far from over.

“I’m reaching for every vote in New Hampshire, but we still have 55 states and territories after this,” Warren said.

At a rally, Warren said she wanted to abolish the electoral college, and said voters need to build a “different America.”

“A country that elects a man like Donald Trump as president is a country that is seriously in trouble,” Warren said. “We cannot go backward, we have to be a different America, a better America.”

