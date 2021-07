BOSTON (WHDH) - A legendary Boston music group took to the field instead of the stage over the weekend.

The members of Bel Biv DeVoe threw out the first pitch in the Red Sox’ game against the Yankees Saturday.

The group will return to Fenway this summer for a concert with New Kids On The Block.

