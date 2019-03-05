Belchertown man killed in Granby crash

GRANBY, Mass. (WHDH) — An 18-year-old Belchertown man was killed early Tuesday morning while trying to evade police, officials said.

A Granby police officer responding to a 12 a.m. report of a driver in a Nissan Xterra operating erratically spotted the vehicle driving northbound on Route 202, according to state police. The driver sped away from the officer and eventually crashed.

The driver, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

