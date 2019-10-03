Beleaguered Fall River Mayor argues it is citizen’s decision to reelect, remove him from office

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - The legal battle involving the beleaguered Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia continued in Bristol County Superior Court on Thursday.

Correia’s attorney argued with attorneys representing the city council over whether the council can legally remove Correia from office.

The council filed a lawsuit last week after the mayor refused to step down.

Correia said he has no plans to resign and that the council members have no authority to remove him.

“I look forward to the judge’s decision which I believe will be in the favor of the citizens taking a vote at the ballot box. Like I’ve said this entire time, the citizens have a right to put a mayor in place or to have someone else be the mayor and I think that is what will ultimately be the conclusion here.”

Correia has been indicted on 24 federal charges.

He has plead not guilty to all.

The mayor survived a preliminary election last month securing his spot on the ballot for the Nov. 5 general election.

