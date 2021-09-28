FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) -

Bill Belichick is facing criticism as his longtime star Tom Brady heads to Gillette in the uniform of another team, but Patriots fans say they’re confident the head coach will return the team to greatness.

While Belichick and Brady won six Super Bowls together, Belichick has a losing record as an NFL head coach when Brady isn’t on the field. The Patriots missed the playoffs last year, their first without Brady on the team in two decades, and are 1-2 this year as they prepare for Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“It puts more of a bullseye on Bill Belichick’s back going into this thing,” said Boston Globe columnist Dan Shaughnessy. “His legacy is fine because of all the years he’s got in the league but around here Tom’s way ahead in this game right now. He’s coming in all high and mighty and you’re scuffling again.”

Some fans have been vocal about their dissatisfaction with Belichick and even called for a new head coach, with one buying a billboard in Wrentham reading “The Owl Is No Longer Wise Without His Goat.” But other fans said they were confident Belichick would turn things around.

“I would never call for Belichick’s head, that’s outrageous in my mind,” said fan James Craven. “Give him some time with Mac and he’ll pull this out.”

“He’s solid, he’s going to build a good team and I think he’s building for the long haul,” said fan Steve Houde.

