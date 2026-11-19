FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick have both advanced to the final stage of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2027 selection process, according to the Patriots.

Belichick was hired by Kraft in 2000, a hiring that would lead to six Super Bowl titles over an 18-season span.

Belichick finished his career with a 302-165 record, also spent time with the Cleveland Browns, and is a three-time AP Coach of the Year winner.

Kraft bought the Patriots in 1994. Since taking over the team, the Patriots have appeared in 11 Super Bowls, winning six, with three head coaches. The Patriots have won more division titles, 20, and conference championships, 11, under him.

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