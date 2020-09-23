Belichick: Raiders will be ‘big challenge’ for Patriots on Sunday

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said Wednesday that his team is preparing for a fierce battle with the Las Vegas Raiders this weekend.

Belichick, who was sporting a familiar hoodie with cut sleeves and holes, spoke highly of coach Jon Gruden’s up-and-coming Raiders.

“You can see them making progress,” Belichick told reporters. “You can see that their players are well coached and put in good positions.”

Las Vegas will travel to Foxborough on Sunday for a Week 3 clash after starting the season with pair of wins over the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints.

In the victories, the Raiders totaled 68 points, with quarterback Derek Carr throwing four touchdown passes.

“This will be a good opportunity for us. They’re a good test. It’ll be a big challenge for us to compete with these guys,” Belichick said.

New England will be looking to bounce back from a 35-30 loss in Seattle on Sunday after quarterback Cam Newton’s game-winning rush was stopped at the goal line as time expired.

Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. at Gillette Stadium.

