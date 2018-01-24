Belichick, reporter share awkward exchange over Gronkowski injury

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick grew a bit annoyed Wednesday when asked about Rob Gronkowski’s Super Bowl status and the head injury that he suffered against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“We’ll be complying with the NFL injury report and when that’s required, we’ll put it on,” Belichick said when asked if he expects Gronkowski to play against the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 4.

The same reporter was hoping for additional information and asked: “When is that process completed, finished?”

Belichick paused and then muttered, “when is what process finished?”

“When we share it, you’ll be the first one to get it,” Belichick told the reporter.

Gronkowski was injured in the first half of the AFC Championship after Barry Church delivered a helmet-to-helmet hit.

The tight end was listed on the team’s official injury report Wednesday as a did not participate with a concussion.

JUST IN: @Patriots confirm TE Rob Gronkowski suffered a concussion during Sunday's AFC Championship.#7News pic.twitter.com/FJWhW47Ci3 — Leo Ruiz (@ProducerLeo) January 24, 2018

The Patriots are optimistic Gronkowski will be ready to play in the Super Bowl.

