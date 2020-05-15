LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A 37-year-old Lowell man was taken into custody Friday night after he allegedly threatened to stab a pizza shop employee and punched a hole in the shop’s window.

Officers responding to reports of a man with a knife who damaged a window at Espresso Pizza on Central Street found Andrew Kipchirchir with a knife and bloody hand down the street, according to a release issued by Police Chief James Hodgdon.

He was positively identified by the employee who said Kipchirchir became upset while waiting for his food.

He is facing assault and battery with a dangerous weapon to wit and malicious damage charges.

