Bellingham couple find centuries old sword stashed in ceiling

BELLINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Bellingham couple came across a rare find while renovating their home.

Jaclyn and Gary Manchester said they had no idea the 200-year-old sword was there until they gutted their kitchen.

“They were tearing out the kitchen and I guess it was up in the ceiling and it fell on one of their heads,” Jaclyn said. “We did a walkthrough with them another day and we looked up in the corner and were like, ‘What is this?”

The couple started doing some research to try and figure out the history behind the sword and sent it away to be restored.

“I sent it to a guy who restores these, it’s got a knick in it so he thinks it’s swordplay so I mean it was all pretty cool,” Gary said.

The home was built in the 1820s and that is around when they believe the sword was forged.

The Manchesters said they believe it is English-made and that it may have even been used during the Civil War.

“We are hoping that by finding more history on that we can find more on the sword and kind of tie together how it got there,” Jaclyn said.

The couple said they plan to mount it in their home.

