BELLINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A family in Bellingham is safe but in disbelief after losing their home in a fire overnight – the second time it’s happened to them in just over a decade.

“Can’t believe it happened again,” said Ann Odabashian, the mother of the homeowner. “In the same spot.”

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Stone Street just before midnight found a house engulfed in flames, according to officials.

Bellingham Fire said part of the house eventually collapsed in on itself from the flames and damage, making it a total loss as firefighters continued to spray down the scene, after dealing with water supply issues involving a hydrant.

No residents or first responders were injured during the incident, but at least four dogs were reported missing and believed to be dead, according to the homeowners.

It was not the first house fire for the family, either: a blaze destroyed their home back in 2009, forcing a woman to jump from a roof to escape at the time.

“13 years ago, yes, she got her son and the two dogs out into the car and she got stuck,” Odabashian said, recounting the 2009 fire. “They got out, she got stuck in the house. She had to go back upstairs, crawl along the floor, come out on the back deck and got down on a refrigerator and got out.”

During Tuesday’s fire, Bellingham Fire Chief Steven Gentile said the people living at the home saw the flames when they pulled up to their house last night, with four of their dogs trapped inside.

“He tried to gather the dogs, but he was calling and they weren’t coming and he just couldn’t get in there because of all the smoke,” Gentile said.

“This house was his life, his dogs were his life, so it’s just very devastating, right now for him to – they’re trying to find the dogs.” said Paul Braza, a family friend referring to one of the residents.

Braza, who runs the company responsible for demolishing what was left of the home, said he had no idea who’s house he was pulling up to at first Wednesday morning.

“Heart-wrenching this morning,” he said. “I knew his address, but I didn’t know he was right here – all we can do is try to help him,” he said.

Crews were still on the scene early Wednesday morning as the State Fire Marshall arrived to investigate the cause of the overnight fire.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)