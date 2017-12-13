BELLINGHMA, Mass. (WHDH) – Bellingham Police are piling up presents for children this Christmas.

Officer Leonard Gosselin is the school resource officer at Bellingham High School, but many know him by his alter ego.

“Some of you may know me as this man, the masked man, Mr. Christmas,” Gosselin said.

He’s on a mission to make the holidays special for everyone.

For the fifth year in a row, local police and the community have come together to collect toys for local families in need.

All the donations will make sure every child receives something they put on their Christmas list.

Officers say they’re thankful for the help in spreading the joy this holiday season.

