BELLINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Bellingham police are searching for an armed robbery suspect who they say should be considered armed and dangerous.

Agapito Davila, 41, of Woonsocket, Rhode Island, is wanted in connection with an armed robbery that occurred last week.

Davila should be considered armed and dangerous. If you believe you have seen him, do not approach. Instead, please contact the police immediately.

Davila is known to frequent Woonsocket, RI, and Lowell, MA. He may be operating a black Honda Civic sedan with no front license plate.

We urge everyone to remain vigilant and report any sightings right away. Your cooperation is crucial in ensuring the safety of our community. Thank you for your continued support and assistance.

