BELLINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Bellingham police are searching for an armed robber accused of stealing a Subway restaurant cash register after injuring an employee on Saturday night.

Officers responding to the restaurant at 170 Pulaski Blvd. around 8:20 p.m. learned that a man allegedly brandished a knife and demanded cash before hurting the employee and fleeing on Central Boulevard to Trenton Street in Woonsocket, Rhode Island with a stolen register that contained an undetermined amount of cash inside, police said.

The suspect was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, jeans, reddish/brown shoes and a Patriots hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Amy Kirby at (508) 966-1212.

