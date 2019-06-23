Bellingham police seek help in search for missing teenage girl

BELLINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Bellingham are turning to the public for help in tracking down a missing 14-year-old.

Alaina Abreu of Milford was last seen at Silver Lake Beach on Cross Street around 4 p.m. Sunday, according to police.

Abreu was last seen wearing a light purple dress, flip-flops and a blue do-rag/bandana.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact police.

