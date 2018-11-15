BELLINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Bellingham teacher has been placed on administrative leave after allegedly recording a student in a faculty bathroom, officials announced Wednesday.

The longtime teacher and baseball coach was immediately removed from the Bellingham Memorial Middle School after a complaint received on Nov. 9 stated that a male student had been recorded, according to Superintendent Peter Marano.

“This individual was immediately removed from the classroom when the district learned of the alleged conduct and we immediately contacted the police,” Marano said in a letter sent to parents. “We continue to remain committed to our efforts to ensure a safe learning environment for all students. Student safety is our highest priority.”

The 14-year-old student tipped off school officials after spotting a camera planted on a locker, according to police.

“It appears that it was in some type of box that was cut up,” Bellingham police Lt. Kevin Ranieri said.

The student told police that a specific teacher let him use the restroom, which is located in the back of the building.

“The faculty member had asked if he wanted to use that one instead of the one that was down the hall,” Ranieri said.

When investigators began looking into the claim, they found the box and teacher’s phone, both of which matched the student’s description.

“It’s sad. I mean, we all have kids and grandkids,” Ranieri said. “Hopefully this isn’t true. If it is, charges will come forward.”

An investigation into the alleged incident is ongoing.

