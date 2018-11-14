Bellingham teacher on leave after allegedly recording student in faculty bathroom

BELLINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Bellingham teacher has been placed on administrative leave after allegedly recording a student in a faculty bathroom, officials announced Wednesday.

The teacher was immediately removed from the Bellingham Memorial School after a complaint received on Nov. 9 stated that one student had been recorded, according to Superintendent Peter Marano.

“This individual was immediately removed from the classroom when the district learned of the alleged conduct and we immediately contacted the police,” Marano said in a letter sent to parents. “We continue to remain committed to our efforts to ensure a safe learning environment for all students. Student safety is our highest priority.”

The Bellingham Police Department is leading an investigation into the alleged incident.

No additional details were immediately available.

