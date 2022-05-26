BELLINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A large police presence descended on a Bellingham neighborhood Thursday in search of a 13-year-old.

Asher Mahoney, 13, was found safe about 24 hours after he was reported missing, according to police.

Investigators with K9s have temporarily closed Easy Street and Douglas Drive as they worked to find him and neighbors were urged to check their security footage after Ashers bike was found discarded in a nearby lawn.

Authorities have not released any further details.

