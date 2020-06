BOSTON (WHDH) - Passers-by in the North End have been getting some high culture from high above the street on the weekend.

Two opera singers serenaded the neighborhood from a balcony over Hanover Street.

The “Opera From The Balcony” series runs every Saturday.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)