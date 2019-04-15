Bells toll marks 6 years since Boston Marathon bombings

BOSTON (WHDH/AP) — Boston Marathon organizers and city officials held a moment of silence in tribute to those who were killed or wounded in the 2013 finish line bombings.

The bells of Old South Church were rung at 2:49 p.m. Monday — six years to the minute after the first of two bombs exploded on Boylston Street.

Martin Richard, Lu Lingzi, and Krystle Campbell were killed in the blasts on April 15, 2013. More than 260 were injured.

This is the first time since the attacks that the marathon has been run on April 15.

Former Boston Police Commissioner William Evans, who ran in the race in 2013, looked back on the tragedy with great emotion.

“It’s sad. You know, 2:48 in the afternoon that day. I remember coming back to the street,” he recalled. “I don’t think we’ll ever forget those families.”

The date since has been designated One Boston Day: a day dedicated to acts of service and kindness across the city.

