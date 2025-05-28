BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - A Belmont animal control officer recently lured an 8-week-old kitten to safety using a YouTube video of a cat mewing, according to the Animal Rescue League of Boston.

The kitten was found under the hood of a parked car in Belmont, but it scampered out and retreated to an old fox den after it was discovered, the rescue league said in a statement.

Animal control arrived on scene, and the officer used the YouTube video to bring the young kitten out of hiding. The kitten, now named Chevy, was placed into an animal carrier and taken to ARL’s Dedham Animal Care and Adoption Center.

Chevy was deemed healthy after a veterinary exam and gained a bit of weight during his stay at the center, the ARL said. The cat was neutered and vaccinated and will be put up for adoption Wednesday afternoon.

Drivers are reminded to check their vehicles for animals before they get in.

“Chevy’s adventure is the third instance of a cat finding refuge in the engine compartment in less than a year for ARL. It’s also important to note that each instance did not happen during winter months, when it’s more common to see this activity,” ARL said in the statement.

