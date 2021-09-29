BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - A church in Belmont is hoping the New England Patriots will come out on top in Tom Brady’s return to Foxboro this Sunday night.

The Open Door Baptist Church put up a message which reads “Never stop praying for miracles.”

It predicts the Pats will beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 35 to 20.

