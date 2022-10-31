BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - Belmont High School students have been dismissed for the rest of the school day in response to a bomb threat reported at the school.

At 10:25 a.m., the high school’s school resource officer learned of a threatening message left on the school’s voicemail. Belmont Police and Fire responded to the scene to assist with a precautionary evacuation of the building.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the threat was left on a school voicemail Friday, Oct. 28 in the afternoon, and was discovered Monday morning.

The incident remains under investigation.

