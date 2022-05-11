BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - Belmont High School will be closed Wednesday after an apparent bomb threat surfaced, police said.

Emergency officials responding to the school on Concord Avenue launched an investigation to determine the source and credibility of the threat, according to the Belmont Police Department.

“Out of an abundance of caution the school department has elected to close the school for the day,” the department said in a tweet.

Video from the scene showed several police cruisers parked outside of the school.

There were no additional details immediately available.

