BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - Belmont police are asking the public for help in the search for a missing 12-year-old.

Jonathan McHugh was last seen at the Chenery Middle School on Washington Street around 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to police. He was last seen wearing a white Champion’s sweatshirt, gray pants and he was carrying a reddish maroon backpack.

He is described as being a 5 foot, 4 inch tall boy who weighs about 100 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 617-484-1212.

