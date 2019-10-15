Belmont police investigating rollover crash involving dump truck

BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Belmont are investigating after a dump truck rolled over Tuesday afternoon, closing a busy section of the town, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a rollover crash on Pleasant Street near the Arlington line found a dump truck resting on its roof in the middle of the road, according to the Belmont Police Department.

Motorists were urged to avoid the area while crews worked to clear the crash.

There were no reported injuries.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)