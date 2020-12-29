BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a suspect who broke into a car in Belmont early Tuesday morning.

Surveillance video captured the unknown person entering into a car in the Grove Street area around 3:30 a.m.

Anyone with information about the incident or who had their car broken into is asked to call Belmont police at 617-484-1212.

Please remember to lock your car doors! BPD are looking to identify the subject in the video below in relation to car breaks in the Grove St. area of Belmont. Subject entered a vehicle at 03:30AM on 12/29/2020. Please dial 617-484-1212 if your car was entered last night. pic.twitter.com/dAAip6CmhB — Belmont, MA Police (@BelmontPD) December 29, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)