Belmont police searching for missing teen

BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - Belmont police are seeking the public’s help for a missing teen.

Nya Brown, 15, was reported missing out of Belmont and was seen at 6 p.m. last Sunday, according to a post from the Belmont Police Department’s Twitter page on Saturday.

Brown is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds, police said.

She left her cell phone and debt card at home before she went missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Belmont Police Department at 617-484-1212.

BPD needs your help locating missing juvenile-please call 617-484-1212 with information. pic.twitter.com/3zXnUI5oZk — Belmont, MA Police (@BelmontPD) January 23, 2021

