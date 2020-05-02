Belmont police use photo of K9 to promote wearing masks in public

BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - Belmont police took to social media to remind members of the public to wear masks when outside.

The department’s K9 Barron can be seen donning a face mask in social media posts on Friday.

“Please try to wear a mask out in public. We’re all in this together, including K9 Barron,” the post said.

Governor Charlie Baker announced an executive order on Friday requiring all residents to wear masks when in public due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Please try to wear a mask out in public. We're all in this together, including K9 Barron!😷🚓🐶 pic.twitter.com/6m29DhHjgF — Belmont, MA Police (@BelmontPD) May 1, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)