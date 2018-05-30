Belmont police warn of 2 ‘suspicious’ incidents involving adults, children

BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - Belmont police are warning the public as they investigate two “suspicious activity incidents” involving adults and children earlier this month, officials said.

The first incident occurred May 22, when a 9-year-old boy told police he was walking home on Hillside Terrace about 5:40 p.m. when a man between the age of 30 and 40 pulled over in a white van with blue and red lettering, got out and asked him, “Have you seen my cigarettes?” according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

The man was described as a white man with light brown hair and a thin beard, who was wearing a white T-shirt and a baseball hat.

Then, on Tuesday, an 11-year-old boy told police he was riding his bicycle through the intersection of School and Washington streets about 3:50 p.m. when a man in a white pickup truck that may have been towing a red flatbed trailer stopped and said, “Hey boy, get into the car.” The man was described as being white, balding, possibly in his 40s or early 50s.

Anyone with information about either incident is urged to call Belmont police detectives at 617-993-2550.

