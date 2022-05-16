BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - After seeing a rise in home break-ins, Belmont police are urging residents to use caution.

Early Monday morning, investigators say three homes were broken into on Adams Street, Madison Street and Watson Road.

In all three break-ins, the suspect cuts out screens to gain access through an unlocked window or door and walks through back yards to get from house to house.

The suspect appears to be targeting electronics and other valuable items. Police suggest keeping these items locked up and hidden away.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)