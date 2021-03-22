Belmont woman wins $10,000 a month for 10 years on Mass. lottery scratch ticket

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Belmont woman is the first winner of $10,000 a Month for 10 Years in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Decade of Dollars” instant ticket game.

Corina Delvecchio decided to purchase one of the new $5 “Decade of Dollars” tickets while picking up milk at Handy Spa and won. She plans to buy new skis for an upcoming trip with a portion of her winnings.

Delvecchio received her first of 10 yearly payments of $120,000 (before taxes).

Her winning ticket was purchased at the Handy Spa on Belmont Street in Belmont. The store will receive a $12,000 bonus for its sale.

