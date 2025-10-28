BOSTON (WHDH) - “Lambert” the penguin has a new way to make his way around his habitat at the New England Aquarium.

The 33-year-old African penguin has vision problems and his caretakers said he has had trouble making it into and getting out of the water, so aquarium workers created a “Geriatric Island” as part of the birds’ habitat.

The new space has padded mats that allow Lambert to get around comfortably, and workers said it is already having a positive affect on his quality of life.

“He can’t rely on visual information so much, we’ve given him some more tactile information,” said Mia Luzietti, who works at New England Aquarium. “So we’re really seeing him swimming with his mate more, because he’s more confident getting down into the water. We’re seeing him haul out and be territorial more, we’re seeing him be able to climb back up there.”

Earlier this year, the aquarium created the “retirement community” for some of its aging African penguins. The island is separate from the main habitat, and offers a comfortable and calm environment for older birds.

The installation is part of the aquarium’s enrichment program, which is designed to keep all the animals healthy and active as they get older.

“Just like me or you as we age, some are on special medication, some need supplements, some need treatments, some we just want to get closer eyes on, so the Geriatric Island is a really great way to provide that,” said Luzietti.

The penguins’ caretakers also try to create a wide variety of activites to keep the birds busy as part of their enrichment. They use toys and special treats to engage the animals’ senses.

The penguin team at the aquarium is tracking each bird’s behavioral changes and individual preferences to design activities for them to stay physically and mentally fit, which the team says is essential to keep them healthy.

“When we train them to participate voluntarily in their care, we’re seeing them seek out things that really help their health care, like eye drops, foot treatments,” said Luzietti. “It’s really important that we’re training them to participate in their care. I always say, our penguins help us let them live a really long time.”

New England Aquarium said more than half of its penguin population has already met or surpassed the typical life expectancy of 10 to 15 years in the wild.

