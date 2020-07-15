BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is mourning the loss of beloved K-9 Rocky who passed away following a brief illness.

Seven-year-old Rocky had served the City of Boston over six years as a dual purpose patrol and explosive detection K-9.

His handler and partner said that Rocky was a great dog who enjoyed working and will be dearly missed.

Boston police say their “thoughts go out to this officer during this difficult time.”

The Boston Police Department Regrets to Announce the Passing of Active Duty K-9 Rocky https://t.co/STJxSNWBQj pic.twitter.com/j6IWiqKdhC — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) July 15, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)