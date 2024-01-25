Longtime Boston radio host Candy O’Terry announced Wednesday that she is undergoing treatment for invasive breast cancer.

O’Terry, known as “Candy O”, was a DJ on Magic 106.7 from 1991 until she stepped away in 2015.

Despite the difficult diagnosis, O’Terry said she’s “very, very lucky”.

“I have stage one breast cancer,” she said in a video on X, formerly Twitter. “It was caught really early, I have the very best doctors at the Brigham, at Dana Farber, my breast surgeon, my oncologist, and the whole team at Newton Wellesley.”

O’Terry’s mother died of breast cancer, something front of mind as she fights her own battle with the illness.

“Talk about coming full circle,” she said. “All the things of my childhood that scared the most out of me are what I’ve been experiencing.”

O’Terry said this journey started with an abnormal mammogram in September, leading to her diagnosis in November. She will start radiation next week, the first of 16 treatments.

