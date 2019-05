BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Public Garden’s beloved swan pair Romeo & Juliet have returned to the lagoon for the season.

A crowd gathered on Friday to see their ceremonial return to the water.

Romeo & Juliet are back! Visit them at the Public Garden this season. Happy Spring! @HPHood @FourSeasonsHotel pic.twitter.com/JyEtxETIxB — Boston Parks Dept (@BostonParksDept) May 10, 2019

