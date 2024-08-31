MASON, N.H. (WHDH) - A rough start turning into unfur-getable ending for this sweet pup Millie and her family, the Schusters.

The journey for sweet Millie started back on the Fourth of July , when she took off after getting spooked by fireworks at her family’s home in Mason, New Hampshire.

“Days went by, weeks went by and almost a couple of months went by and they were very sad thinking that she may not have survived and they would never see her again,” said Missing Dogs Massachusetts volunteer Marley Dixon.

But then social media posts started swirling in Townsend, Massachusetts of a dog roaming the area.

“All of these sightings started rolling in on social media. I noticed it, Mary Letourneau the amazing animal control officer for Townsend noticed it,” she said.

The stars aligned and a plan for a trap was made with the organization Missing Dogs Massachusetts

And then the Schuster family got the call – Millie was found at their old family house in Townsend where they lived just two years ago!

“I have chills right now thinking about it,” she said. “They were over the moon, I’m going to get emotional, they thought she was gone, so I when I called, tears of joy.”

Millie trekked nearly 7 miles on her journey. She was underweight, matted but Best Friends Veterinary hospital got the porcupine quills out and nursed her back to health.

“All things considering she looked pretty darn good so it was fantastic,” Dixon said.

Missing Dog Massachusetts says it’s important to have a proper collar for your pet. If your dog goes missing, connect with animal control in your area and then fill out a lost dog form on the Missing Dog Massachusetts website and a volunteer will connect with you within hours.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)