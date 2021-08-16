WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - A beloved family-owned grocery store in Watertown announced that it will be closing its doors for good this fall after more than 100 years in business.

Russo’s, a specialty store known for its fresh produce and flowers, will be closing as owner Tony Russo heads into retirement.

“After more than 70 years working for the family business, Tony Russo is retiring,” the store said in a Facebook post. “Our business will close this fall.⁣”

The business started out as a small farm and now offers an array of fresh fruit, vegetables, organics, flowers, plants, and more.

Russo worked along side his grandparents on the farm and later aided his father and uncle at their wholesale warehouse.

“Throughout the years, Tony has worked in all areas of the retail and wholesale business including trimming vegetables, driving trucks, loading and unloading trailers, putting up wholesale orders, sweeping the floor, buying produce and overseeing the most subtle details of the retail store,” Russo’s wrote in a Facebook post. “Tony has treasured watching generations of families shopping together as they choose their first spring vegetable plants, or the first local apples of the season and as they shop for Christmas trees.”

Russo’s thanked all of their customers, saying it has been a “privilege” to serve the community.

