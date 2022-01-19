ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A beloved Andover Police Department K9 who assisted in the search for the Boston Marathon bombers took his “last ride” on Wednesday morning after tests recently revealed an aggressive form of lung cancer.

“Sergeant Michael “Mickey” Connor unfortunately had to make the toughest decision that any K9 handler will ever have to make,” the department said in a Facebook post. “On recommendation of his veterinarian, Grimm will be crossing the rainbow bridge this Wednesday.”

Grimm departed for his final ride from the Andover Police Station through the downtown area around 10:30 a.m. Residents lined the route, waving and holding signs of support.

Connor and Grimm logged 10 years of service together, most notably assisting in the hunt for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev and Tamerlan Tsarnaev in the days following the bombing at the 2013 Boston Marathon that killed three people and injured scores of others.

“This dynamic duo has done almost everything, and did it with great success! They were at the Boston Marathon bombing, the Watertown standoff, they have competed in numerous USPCA dog trials, located missing people, apprehended criminals, and found over a hundred pounds of drugs over their career together,” the department added.

Connor and Grimm were also known for being the stars of “Where’s Grimm Wednesday.” Each week the department would share a photo of Grimm visiting a new location and residents were asked to guess where he was.

